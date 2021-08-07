TELUS (TSE:T) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$29.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on T. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$27.62 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.66.

Shares of T opened at C$28.36 on Tuesday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$22.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.76. The stock has a market cap of C$36.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

