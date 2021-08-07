Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Decreased by William Blair

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.94.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $133.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 955.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.