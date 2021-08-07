Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Raised by Analyst

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

NYSE:ETN opened at $162.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton has a 1-year low of $95.96 and a 1-year high of $164.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

