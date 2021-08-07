Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Issued By William Blair

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.30). William Blair also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.72.

Shares of GBT opened at $33.59 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $66.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 134,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

