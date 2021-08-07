Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for IAA, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for IAA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. IAA has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in IAA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

