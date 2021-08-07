Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on OMAB. initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $60.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.