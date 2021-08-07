EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $670.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $455.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $512.00.

NYSE EPAM opened at $598.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.84, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.50. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $291.51 and a 1 year high of $601.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

