Piper Sandler Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $379.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $379.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET stock opened at $377.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.32. Arista Networks has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $384.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $71,061.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,818. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.