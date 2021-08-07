Inter Parfums (IPAR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Inter Parfums has set its FY21 guidance at $1.65 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Inter Parfums to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $79.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

