ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $2.27 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

