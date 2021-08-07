Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$1.75 at ATB Capital

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBD.B. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.44.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.75. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.29.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

