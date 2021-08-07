Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cargojet Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$249.69.

CJT opened at C$185.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$181.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 867.71. Cargojet has a one year low of C$159.80 and a one year high of C$250.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$176.55 per share, with a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$531,768.60.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.