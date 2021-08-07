Analysts Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.93 Million

Analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report $141.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.09 million to $145.83 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $112.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $586.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.12 million to $595.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $624.29 million, with estimates ranging from $612.46 million to $630.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on DDD. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

3D Systems stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $821,947 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

