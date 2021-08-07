Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rowe

Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Rowe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of SLVRF opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Silver One Resources has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49.
About Silver One Resources
