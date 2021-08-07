Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rowe

Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Rowe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of SLVRF opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Silver One Resources has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

