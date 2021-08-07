H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $33.59 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,979,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 284,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 242,588 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 518.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 204,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 180,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

