Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.44.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $423.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.93. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

