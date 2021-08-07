Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

KFRC opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78. Kforce has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $17,093,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 65,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 142,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

