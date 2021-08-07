ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATCO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.61.

ATCO stock opened at C$42.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.88. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$35.68 and a twelve month high of C$46.19.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at C$116,900.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

