Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares traded down 7% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $66.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Redfin traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $56.50. 10,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,528,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.76.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,616,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,689. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,394.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

