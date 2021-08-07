Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Trading Up 8.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $241.36 and last traded at $238.86. Approximately 2,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 230,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.28.

The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.81.

About Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

