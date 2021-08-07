Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.25, but opened at $41.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 3,886 shares.

The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

EGLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,336.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $522.20 million, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

