Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.87, but opened at $9.63. Quotient Technology shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 5,187 shares.

The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,920,834.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $155,812.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,751 shares of company stock valued at $636,447 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $760.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.97.

About Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

