Investors Buy Large Volume of OptimizeRx Put Options (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,331 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,208% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,152.05 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. Research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,249 shares of company stock worth $5,616,530. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

