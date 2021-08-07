Knowles Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,484 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,481% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Get Knowles alerts:

KN stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Knowles has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.74.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Knowles by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Knowles by 75.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.