Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $19.19. UBS Group now has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Triumph Group shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 6,764 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TGI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 125.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

