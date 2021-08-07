Parkland’s (PKI) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.64.

Get Parkland alerts:

TSE:PKI opened at C$39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.48. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$32.18 and a 52-week high of C$45.10.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.