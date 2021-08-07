National Bank Financial Lowers Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$5.00

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$5.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$568.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.97.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$215.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$295,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at C$871,260. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$148,973.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$295,392.68.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.