Oppenheimer Weighs in on Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

PCSA stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $96.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, CEO David Young acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,607.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,570. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 7.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

