Royal Bank of Canada Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$43.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.30.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$41.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.89. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$26.97 and a 52-week high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.8793011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

