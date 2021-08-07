Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ERO. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.90.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$23.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$17.24 and a 52 week high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.0233963 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

