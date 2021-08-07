Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $201.37 and last traded at $202.28, with a volume of 6399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $256.27.

Specifically, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

