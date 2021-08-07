Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Given New C$2.40 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$2.20 to C$2.40 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.66% from the stock’s current price.

DML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.80 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.03.

DML opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.64. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$2.29.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.0100358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,550 shares in the company, valued at C$152,337. Insiders sold 606,100 shares of company stock valued at $924,061 over the last quarter.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

