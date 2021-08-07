Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $61.52 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.49%.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $620,225.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $138,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,843,036.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,588 shares of company stock worth $9,469,120 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 25.5% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 303,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,555 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

