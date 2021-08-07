Hill International (HIL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter.

Shares of HIL opened at $2.20 on Friday. Hill International has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.58 million, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Hill International news, Director Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

