Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Leggett & Platt in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $48.18 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $46,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,677 shares of company stock worth $1,225,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

