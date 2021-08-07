XPEL (XPEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect XPEL to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. On average, analysts expect XPEL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $83.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $760,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,724,798.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $2,062,515.00. Insiders have sold a total of 290,782 shares of company stock worth $24,401,577 in the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

