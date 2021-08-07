Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPX. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.68.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$42.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 24.80. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$28.14 and a 12 month high of C$42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is presently 119.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

