Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $213.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

