Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Increased by Analyst

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NYSE:NVT opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3,329,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.40. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $34.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,516 shares of company stock worth $2,909,892. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,706,000 after buying an additional 472,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in nVent Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,041,000 after buying an additional 151,588 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after buying an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,720,000 after buying an additional 473,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in nVent Electric by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,734,000 after buying an additional 413,857 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

