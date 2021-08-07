Piper Sandler Weighs in on Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 78.38%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 4.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,527,000 after acquiring an additional 175,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 126,515 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,659 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 869,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

