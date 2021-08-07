Piper Sandler Weighs in on PJT Partners Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of PJT opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.62. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

