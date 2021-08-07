Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.08. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.