TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$159.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on X. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$153.29.
TSE:X opened at C$140.63 on Thursday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.82. The company has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20.
In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,932,120.08.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
