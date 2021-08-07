TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$159.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on X. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$153.29.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TSE:X opened at C$140.63 on Thursday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.82. The company has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 6.9899998 EPS for the current year.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.