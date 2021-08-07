UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$66.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.55.

TRP opened at C$61.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$59.96 billion and a PE ratio of 29.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$62.29. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4499996 EPS for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at C$313,095.04. Also, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. Insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319 in the last 90 days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

