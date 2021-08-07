Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $47.58, with a volume of 195494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,181,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,309,000 after acquiring an additional 697,409 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

