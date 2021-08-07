RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 26,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 100,742 shares.The stock last traded at $33.91 and had previously closed at $34.38.

The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. RE/MAX’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 322.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $641.99 million, a PE ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

RE/MAX Company Profile (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

