Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price Up 9.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares rose 9.5% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $75.47 and last traded at $73.91. Approximately 12,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,497,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.74.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

