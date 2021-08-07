Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$23.50 to C$22.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Torex Gold Resources traded as low as C$13.09 and last traded at C$13.13, with a volume of 63711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.42.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.18.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$292.79 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.5033433 EPS for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.