HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $110.40 and last traded at $110.40, with a volume of 2609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.33.

The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

HCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in HCI Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,448,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,859,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

