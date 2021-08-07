Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 6,574 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,616% compared to the typical daily volume of 383 put options.

Several research firms have recently commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $39.87 on Friday. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -265.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in JFrog by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,848,000 after buying an additional 825,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JFrog by 4,597.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in JFrog by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,641,000 after acquiring an additional 408,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

